Save Your Skin From Damage During Workout With These Expert Tips

Be it weightlifting, callisthenics or running, the benefits of performing any exercise are immense and well known. Nowadays, people are striving to achieve their fitness goals and putting in hours working out at the gym.

As you burn loads of calories during exercise, the body utilises the fat to provide you with energy. This, when combined with a good diet, leads to a toned body that everyone aims for. However, our body also tends to heat up during workouts due to which we start to sweat profusely.

Although this sweat has a purpose and helps cool down the body, there can also be some health risks associated with it. So, to ensure that you reap all the benefits of working out but also keep these health issues at bay, you must adopt certain habits.

Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta recently shared a few tips on her Instagram page that can save your skin from damage as you sweat during workouts.

When you are spending significant time working out while drenched in sweat, your body serves as a hotbed for bacteria and germs. Especially, when you are at a public gym, you tend to use the same equipment as others that further increases the chance of catching infections.

In addition, tight gym wear often leads to excessive sweating and oil formation on the skin which can clog the skin pores. This can result in acne and other skin infections.

To deal with these issues, Dr Mittal suggested that one should wash their face right before they begin their workout. She further stressed that one should use a cold towel to wipe the excess sweat, oil and dirt from the skin.

One can also use a toner, facial mist or elixir throughout the workout, which will further protect the skin from damage. Once done with the workout, Dr Mittal highlighted that the face should be washed immediately to wash out the dirt and open up the skin pores. In addition, one can also treat the skin with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide which will prevent the formation of acne on the skin.

