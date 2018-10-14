Saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Festive Look? Here’s How You Can Dress-Up Like Her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the face for global beauty brands like L’Oreal Paris, is yet again the face for the festive makeup collaboration with Sabyasachi Mukherjee.The star designer teamed with Aishwarya for L’Oreal’s Festive Makeup Look.Sabyasachi took to Instagram and shared his inspiration behind this limited edition makeup collection. He enthusiastically shared that the look for the packaging was inspired by a fountain pen. Classic and simple.Sabyasachi wrote on Facebook, “An idea born in Calcutta and inspired by Paris, aimed at bringing back easy glamour and a sense of celebratory whimsy.”He also posted a video where Aishwarya was seen shooting for the brand at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.Aishwarya is known for her classy style statement. This time she has chosen to keep her look sharp and subtle The look given to Aishwarya by Mickey Contractor in this campaign is classy yet achievable. Be it Navratri or Durga Pujo, you have enough reasons to get dressed and flaunt festive makeup look like Aishwarya.Aishwarya flaunts her loose hair, red bold lipstick and winged eyeliner and we think with this festive makeup add on to your already dazzling outfit.We can help you achieve this ravishing festive look by Aishwarya Rai. Start scrolling.Prep your face with a face pack as it gives a flawless base before you put any makeup on. And there will be a lot of makeup coming up.[caption id="attachment_1694455" align="alignnone" width="875"]Image: Getty [/caption]Pick your favorite primer to seal pores and even out your skin because you don’t want your skin to look patchy.[caption id="attachment_1844157" align="alignnone" width="875"](Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Stefano Lunardi/ Istock.com)[/caption]-Apply your foundation preferably close to your skin tone because you don’t want to look cakey with all that makeup.-Softly contour your forehead, under your cheekbones and jaw line for that perfect jawline.[caption id="attachment_1861729" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Twitter)[/caption]-For your eyes, pick any color that adds glamour to your festive outfit. Go for gold, bronze or silver as these are some of the standard festive colors.[caption id="attachment_1547903" align="alignnone" width="875"]Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Kandee Johnson/ Youtube.com[/caption]-You can never go wrong with a black eye liner. Start from the inner corners of your eyes to the outermost edges like Aishwarya’s cat eye.-Don’t forget the lengthen your lashes to brighten up your eyes and finally fill your lips with the boldest red lipstick you ownTa-dah! You are now all set to dazzle this festive season as you managed to recreate Aishwarya’s iconic look. You’re welcome.