Sawan 2021: Sawan Somvar Dates, Significance, Puja Vidhi and All You Need To Know

The holy month of Sawan, also known as Sharvan, has arrived and it is time to rejoice and honour Lord Shiva. Festivals in India are all about community and dedication, and this month-long celebration is all about appealing to the deity for his blessings. In fact, Monday is said to be the most auspicious day for worshipping Lord Shiva.

The Sawan Somwar fast is considered to be the most significant, and it is claimed that if you keep this fast for 16 Mondays, the compassionate Lord will provide you with all blessings! According to legend, following it for 16 weeks is called the solah somwar vrat and is one of the most rewarding fasts.

Sawan Somwar Timings:

Sawan Somwar Vrat Dates for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

1. First Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 9, 2021, Monday

2. Second Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 16, 2021, Monday

3. Third Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 23, 2021, Monday

4. Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 30, 2021, Monday

5. Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat: September 6, 2021, Monday

6. Shravana Ends: September 7, 2021, Tuesday

Sawan Somwar: Importance

The solah somvar fast is the most popular vrat, which is performed for 16 successive Mondays in order to please the deity and get his favours. Anyone who wishes to honour Lord Shiva may follow this fast.

However, it is mostly observed by single women who are having difficulty marrying their preferred life partner. This solah somvar vrat begins on the first Monday of the Shravan month and lasts for 16 weeks. Devotees give prayer, perform rituals, and repeat the solah somvar vrat katha, as with other fasts.

Sawan Somwar Puja Vidhi:

The solah somvar fast is simple to follow. One must make a commitment to pursue the vrat with a pure heart and dedication for 16 Mondays.

The vrat commences with a bath and an early morning wake-up call. Then comes the task of organising the puja smagri and the items needed for the puja.

Then you can go to the temple where the god is housed, or you can conduct the puja at home. To start, cleanse the idol by pouring water on it and arranging the puja necessities. The photo was then embellished with flowers and diyas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here