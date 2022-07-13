Sawan 2022 : A Style Guide To Amp Up The Festivity

Don’t we all love monsoons? Okay not all but the majority of us do, right? Monsoons not only come along with baarish and pakode but also brings “Sawan ka mahina”, which is known for the colour green. Women apply henna artwork and wear clothes in the shades of green to mark the festive month that is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This year, the month of Sawan will commence on July 14. Devotees keep fast on all Mondays and seek blessings from the almighty.

For those of you who love this month, especially, for dressing up, we have a style guide. FYI: Not just monochrome shades. We have come up with a list of different and trendy shades of green that you can incorporate into your wardrobe:

Lime Green– It is an extremely vivid shade. Team it with a darker colour and you are bound to make heads turn. A touch of white – for shoes or handbags – can amp up the outing.

Olive Green– A subtle one. Can we call it the go-to colour for a day at work? A white shirt with a pair of Olive coloured pants are enough to make an appearance. Agree?

Sea Green– Ruffle saree is this particular shade is popular. This will surely add a modern touch to your look. You could wear a pearl necklace or jhumkis.

Emerald green– This colour is also commonly known as Royal green. And, we can safely say that an outfit in shade can never go wrong. Be it a suit or a dress, the shade has a thing to it. Suggestions? Team it with golden juttis.

Peer Green– This one has a calming and refreshing edge to it. In Sawan, you can definitely add this shade to your wardrobe.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to reshuffle your wardrobe.

