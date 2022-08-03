Sawan Purnima 2022: Perform These Rituals To Seek Blessings Of Lord Shiva

The Purnima in the month of Sawan is auspicious for Hindus as they believe it brings good health and fortune to those who religiously follow the rituals on this day. As per Hindu mythology, the month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This year, Sawan Purnima falls on the last day of the Shukla Paksha.

Sawan Purnima holds a great significance among Hindus as it is believed that performing necessary rituals on this day not only makes Lord Shiva happy but also pleases our ancestors, who then shower us with their blessings.

On Purnima, people donate food and clothes to the needy, perform pujas and observe fasts. For this year’s Sawan Purnima, astrologist Gurmeet Singh opened up about the auspicious activities that you can perform on this day to gain the blessings of Lord Shiva and your ancestors.

1- Offer Raksha Sutra to God

The festival of Raksha Bandhan falls on Sawan Purnima. On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie rakhis on the wrists of their brothers. However, as per the rituals, before tying the rakhi, they have to offer Raksha Sutra to Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi and then tie those Raksha Sutra on their own wrists. After this, they can tie

rakhi on their brother’s wrist and celebrate Raksha Bandhan together.

2- Donate food and clothes to remove Chandra Dosha

Make sure that you donate food and clothes to the poor and needy on Sawan Purnima. Organise a Brahmin Bhoj to make the Moon God happy. It is believed that making donations on this day can nullify or remove Chandra Dosh from your horoscope.

3- Wear a new Janeu on Sawan Purnima

Sawan Purnima is very auspicious for Brahmins. It is the best time of the year to remove the old Janeu and wear a new one.

