Sawan Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and All You Need to Know

Today, August 18 marks the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi Tithi (eleventh day) of Sawan month. The day is quite significant for Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. To wish for a healthy and prosperous life and seek blessings, devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a day-long fast. The Putrada Ekadashi is observed twice a year — once in Paush Shukla Paksha and another in Shravan Shukla Paksha. It is said that the couple who observe this fast gets blessed with a baby.

Usually, the Ekadashi vrat begins on the evening of Dashami Tithi. The parana of this fast is concluded on Dwadashi Tithi i.e, the next day of Ekadashi vrat. Know more about the date, time, puja vidhi and significance.

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2021: Tithi and time

The Ekadashi tithi has started on 03:20 am on August 18 and will prevail till 01:05 am on August 19. The Shravan Ekadashi Parana time is 6:32 am to 8:29 am on August 19.

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2021: Puja Vidhi

As mentioned above, Lord Vishnu, who holds the Sudarshan Chakra, is worshipped on the day of Shravan Putrada Ekadashi. Devotees observing the fast of Shravan Putrada Ekadashi consume satvik food one time before they begin their fast i.e. on Dashami tithi and follow restraint and celibacy. The devotees then begin their fast by taking a vow of fasting and performing dhyana. They offer Gangajal, Tulsi, Til (sesame seeds), Flowers and Panchamrit while worshipping Lord Vishnu. The Shravan Putrada Ekadashi fast is observed Nirjala which means devotees can’t consume water during the fast. The Parana is done by offering food to a needy person.

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2021: Significance of this fast

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi is believed to be quite significant for the childless couple as they get blessed with children by worshipping devotees. Those who have children seek blessing for their growth and development. It is also said that whoever listens to the Vrat Katha of the Putrada Ekadashi or narrates it to others, attains salvation.

