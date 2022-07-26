Sawan Shivaratri 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

SAWAN SHIVARATRI 2022: The auspicious month of Shravan has begun from July 14 as per the Hindu vedic calendar. The month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is celebrated whole-heartedly by his devotees. While every day of Sawan month is said to be special, Shravan Shivratri holds a great significance.

Every month Masik Shivratri is observed on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi to celebrate the Linga avatar of Lord Shiva. Therefore, on Shivaratri people worship the Shivling and offer milk, curd and gangajal to the form of Lord Shiva. In July, Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Shravan month is falling on July 26. To celebrate the day, people visit temples and keep fast to please the lord and seek his blessings.

Sawan Shivratri 2022: Date and Timings

According to Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 6:46 PM on July 26 and will end at 9:11 PM on July 27. The auspicious muhurat to perform Shiva puja will prevail between 12:07 AM and 12:49 AM on July 27.

Sawan Shivratri 2022: Significance

While Shivratri is celebrated every month on the Chaturdashi Tithi but Maha Shivratri is celebrated only once a year. The day which is considered to be the day of convergence of Shiva and Shakti is celebrated on Krishna Chaturdashi Tithi of Magha month as per South Indian calendar and on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Phalguna month according to North Indian Calendar. It is also believed that on the midnight of Shivratri, Lord Shiva took his Linga avatar. Therefore, Shivling is worshipped on the day of every Shivratri.

Sawan Shivratri 2022: Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees start the puja by waking up early and taking bath in the Brahma Muhurat. They start the puja by doing rudrabhishek of Shivling with Gangajal, raw milk, curds, ghee, honey, vermillion, turmeric powder, rose water, datura flowers and Bel leaves. Then, the devotes offer flowers, fruits and chandan to the lord. They chant Shiva Chalisa, Shiva mantra and hymns and keep a day long fast on the auspicious day.

Sawan Shivratri 2022: Mantra

It is believed to be auspicious to chant Shiva mantras during the puja. Some of the mantras you can recite are:

“Om Namah Shivay”

“Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat”

“Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat”

