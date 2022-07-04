Sawan Somvar Vrat 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

SAWAN SOMVAR VRAT 2022: The month of Sawan is considered extremely auspicious for all the devotees of Lord Shiva. According to holy scriptures, it is believed that those who observe fast on Mondays during Sawan are blessed by Lord Shiva himself. As per the Hindu calendar, the month of Sawan is just around the corner and here we have detailed all the important details about Somvar Vrat that you need to know.

Somvar Vrat/ Monday Fast Date

Monday, July 4, 2022

Dates of Monday falling in the month of Sawan

Sawan Begins: Thursday, July 14

First Sawan Somvar Vrat: Monday, July 18

Second Sawan Somvar Vrat: Monday, July 25

Third Sawan Somvar Vrat: Monday, August 1

Fourth Sawan Somvar Vrat: Monday, August 8

Sawan Ends: Friday, August 12

Somvar Vrat significance

Mondays hold a unique belief in the holy month of Sawan and while some people observe nirjala vrat, others eat light sattvic meals throughout the day. A number of legends advocate that observing 16 consecutive Monday fasts, known as Solah Somvar vrat, attracts tremendous positive energy.

It is popularly observed by unmarried women to receive a suitable life partner. Apart from the Solah Somvar vrat, the Monday fast is not restricted to a particular gender. Shiva devotees from all across the world deem this month as utterly important.

Somvar Vrat Puja Vidhi

Wake up in Brahma Muhurta to worship Lord Shiva. Offer belpatra, doob, kusha, lotus, neelkamal, jawaphool kaner, and rye flowers to the holy deity. Meditate and chant the mantras mentioned below.

Somvar Vrat Mantras to chant

Panchakshri Mantra: Om Namah Shivaya

Shiva Gayatri Mantra: Om Tat Purushaya Vidmahe, Mahadevaya Dhimahi, Tanno Rudra Prachodayat

Rudra Mantra: Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra: Om Trayambakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim pustivardham, Urwarukmivbandhanaan Mrityormuksheey mamritaat.

Prayer for Aarti: Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, Sansara Saram Bhujagendra Haram, Sada Vasantam Hridayaaravinde, Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namumi

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.