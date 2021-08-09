Sawan Somvar Vrat: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras and Significance of Third Monday of Sawan 2021

Regarded as the most auspicious month to seek blessings of Lord Shiva, the month of Sawan or Shravana is underway. As per the Hindu calendar, this year Sawan commenced from July 25. Though the entire month is considered to be auspicious, Mondays that fall during this month have special importance. The worshippers of Lord Shiva observe fasts on Monday which is also known as Somvar Vrat and follow certain dos and don’ts. Devotees believe that devotion to Lord Shiva ensures prosperity and happiness in life.

THIRD SOMVAR DATE

This year the first Shravan or Sawan Somwar Vrat was observed on July 26 followed by the 2nd Shravan Somwar Vrat on August 2, 2021. The third Monday of Sawan is being observed today, August 9. The fourth and the final Monday will fall on August 16.

MUHURAT

According to the Panchang, the third Monday of Sawan is the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha. On August 9, the constellation Ashlesha and the Moon will transit in Cancer. The timings for the auspicious and most inauspicious muhurat have also been predicted by Panchang. On August 9 2021, the Abhijit Muhurta will be from 11.59 am to 12.53 pm, while the Rahu Kaal will prevail between 07:26 am and 09:53 am.

PUJA VIDHI AND MANTRAS

Worshippers observe fast and only consume fruits and water. The devotees visit Shiva temples across the country and chant the Maha Mrutyunjay Mantra, -ॐ Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam. Urvarukamiv bandhananmrityormukshiyya mamritat, as well as ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ while meditating on this day. However, this is applicable for all days in the month of Sawan.

Devotees offer Panchamrut, which is a mixture of milk, yoghurt, ghee, gangajal, and honey along with bilva leaves to Lord Shiva. The worshippers wear rudraksha mala and recite Shravan Somwar Vrata Katha every Monday.

The devotees are expected to not consume alcohol and eat non-veg. Food items containing ginger and garlic are also avoided. During the month of Sawan, the devotees also carry out a Kavar Yatra (pilgrimage) to Haridwar. However, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic is still prevalent, the Uttarakhand government decided to call off the yatra, this year.

