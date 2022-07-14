Sawan Somwar 2022 Fasting Rules: Dos and Don'ts to Seek Blessing from Lord Shiva

Sawan Somwar, also known as Shravan Somwar, begins today, July 14 and will end on August 12, this year. It is an auspicious month for the devotees of Lord Shiva as he holds great significance in the Hindu community. The first Somwar (Monday) will fall on July 18 while the last Monday will fall on August 8.

Sawan is particularly important to Lord Shiva worshipers who fast every Monday for the full month in order to obtain the lord’s blessings. Unmarried women obey this fast in order to find the life partner of their choice. The devotees have the option of fasting during the first four to five Somwars of the Sawan month, or for up to sixteen Mondays.

Listed below are some of the Dos and don’ts to keep in mind in case you are planning to keep a fast during this auspicious time:

Dos:

One must swear to observe the fast honestly and adhere to all rituals diligently. After making the commitment, one must wake up early, take a bath, clean the house, and sprinkle Gangajal throughout before the sthapana of Lord Shiva’s idol or picture in the northeast direction of the house. Following this, perform the Aarti.

Ingredients required for the pooja are– water, milk, sugar, ghee, honey, curd, vastra, dakshina and Mewa, bhaang, laung, elaichi, kamal Gatta, prasad, dhatoora, bel Patra, flower, raw rice, panchamrit, janeyu and chandan.

Those who are fasting are only permitted to consume vrat food (special food for fasting) once in the evening.

Don’ts:

One should not consume milk and non-veg in addition to alcohol during this month. The use of ketki flower and turmeric is prohibited while worshipping the Lord. People keeping the fast should also avoid garlic, brinjal, masoor dal as well as onion in their meals.

