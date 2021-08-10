Sawan Somwar Vrat: Here’s How Devotees Should Break Their Fast

In India, the month Sawan is being celebrated presently. The holy month known for worshiping Lord Shiva comes after the month of Ashadh as per the Hindu calendar. During Sawan the devotees seek blessings of Lord Shiva by offering prayers, observing fasts and paying visits to temples. Whereas the entire month is special, the Mondays are particularly important for devotees of Lord Shiva.

Many devotees observe fast on Mondays, but after observing fast for the whole day in the rainy season, devotees may face many problems like stomach pain, gas, constipation, indigestion, sleeplessness, lethargy, and exhaustion.

To avoid these problems, the devotees keeping fast for the entire day should take some simple food items to break their fast in the evening.

Lemonade

Before breaking the fast in the evening, it would be better to first make lemonade. The lemonade or orange juice will get rid of the acid that builds up in an empty stomach. The antioxidants and vitamin C will help you stay hydrated and strong all day long.

Dates and Banana

Opening your fast on empty stomach with 2-3 dates and a couple of bananas will give you instant energy from it. Moreover, the weakness and stomach problems will also be relieved.

Kheer

Protein and carbohydrates present in Kheer will give you instant energy and will also quench your hunger.

Multigrain flour

After observing fast the whole day, eating water chestnut and buckwheat flour puri will save you from gas and indigestion problems. It will also save you from acid reflux.

Light vegetables

Eating light vegetables like pumpkin and squash after fasting the whole day will give you strength, as well as your stomach won’t hurt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here