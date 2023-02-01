Say Bye To Stubborn Blackheads Using These Simple Tips

Blackheads are the worst because the more you squeeze them away, the more they pop up. No matter how satisfying, the squeezing part seems to be in a moment of weakness, the peskiness of this acne can wear on anyone. They just keep coming back. And the problems worsen for those who have oily skin.

Expert Dr. Rashmi Shetty, who is a Dermatologist by profession, has broken down the steps to reducing and preventing blackheads into three simple parts. Here’s everything that you need to know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Rashmi Shetty Dermatologist (@drrashmishettyra)

Step 1: Take Professional Help

The dermatologist claims the most effective way to deal with blackheads is to first get them extracted from a doctor’s office. Shetty says the process is simple, quick, and pain-free, unlike the mess that gets created at home while removing it without any experience. She highlights that the major drawback of attempting blackheads removal at home is that a person can damage their skin, leaving unnecessary marks and scarring or worse can also end up infecting the area more by pushing them into other pockets of the skin gland.

Step 2: Clean your pores

Just removing blackheads once is not enough, they might keep coming back owing to oily skin. Hence, it is utterly important to always keep your pores clean. How can one do that if you may ask? Shetty reveals that the first thing that a person can do is keep washing their face with an appropriate face wash. Not only the face but even all the makeup applicators should be cleaned frequently, pillows should be changed regularly, and scalp hygiene must also be noted carefully. If you’re confused about what products to use on your face, she recommends taking professional advice from doctors about certain facials to keep pores clean.

Step 3: Tackle Your Oily Skin

Oily skin contributes to one of the major factors in the formation of blackheads. This can be minimized by washing your face regularly. “Additionally, using ingredients salicylic acid helps,” she said.

Other ingredients that can help in preventing and reducing blackheads include:

Retinol

Adapalene

Niacinamide

Vitamin C

Salicylic Acid

Benzoyl Peroxide

Face wash with AHA & BHAs

In brevity, blackheads are harmless, but they can be annoying. It is necessary to wash your face at regular intervals, use oil-free sunscreens and take professional help to extract them using sanitized tools to avoid scarring, infection, and pain.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here