Say Goodbye To Cracked Heels With These Natural Home Remedies

At least 20% of adults in the United States have cracked skin on their feet, says a survey. This can happen to both adults and children, and it appears to affect women more than men. Cracked heels aren’t a big deal for most people. Going barefoot may cause discomfort.

Cracks in the heels can become very deep and painful in some cases. Here are 6 home remedies that can help turn the skin on the feet from rough, dry, and uncomfortable to soft, smooth, and comfortable:

Salt, Glycerine, and Rose Water Foot Mask:

Rose water contains antioxidants, which protect cells from damage. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that may aid in the relief of dry and irritated skin. Glycerine is a powerful humectant that aids in the retention of your skin’s natural moisture levels. These properties can aid in the moisturisation of cracked heels.

Vegetable Oil:

According to research, vegetable oils have emollient properties as well as antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and wound-healing properties. They serve as nutritional foundations for healthy skin. These beneficial properties of vegetable oils can aid in the treatment of cracked heels.

Petroleum Jelly:

Petroleum jelly aids in the restoration of moisture to dry and cracked heels. It reduces water loss from the skin’s surface. This keeps your skin soft and hydrated. Woollen socks assist in trapping the body’s heat, increasing the effectiveness of the mixture.

Honey:

Honey can be used as a natural treatment for cracked heels. It has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties and helps to heal and cleanse wounds, as well as moisturize the skin. Honey can be used as a foot scrub after soaking or as a foot mask overnight.

Shea Butter

Shea butter moisturiser nourishes, and hydrates the skin. It also has healing properties and improves various skin conditions related to dryness because of its vitamin A and E content.

