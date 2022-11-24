Say Goodbye To Dark Circles And Puffy Eyes! Check Out These Home Remedies

With today’s sedentary lifestyle, it’s no surprise that people are experiencing higher stress levels, which often cause a disrupted sleep cycle, unhealthy diet, and heightened emotions. Stress simply leads to poor health and increases skin issues including puffy eyes and under-eye dark circles. Various factors, such as allergies, eye fatigue, facial features, hyperpigmentation and many others can also add to the woes. But the good thing is there are some home remedies that can help you get rid of dark circles. Keep scrolling to check them out!

Oil Treatment

Vitamin E works significantly in removing puffy eyes. All you have to do is take a few drops of Vitamin E oil and mix them in a bowl of chilled water. Dip a few cotton pads and place them on your eyes for 20 minutes.

Cold Cucumber Cure

Why would you go to a salon to treat your under eyes when you can have a salon-like treatment at home? Just take two slices of fresh, chilled cucumber and place them on your eyes for 20 minutes and relax your face. The cucumber works incredibly as an anti-inflammatory, which treats puffy eyes.

Use tea-bags

From grandma home remedies to runway model skincare, tea bags to reduce puffiness from the eyes are quite popular. You must soak two tea bags in warm water and let them cool down for a few minutes, then place them on your eyes. Within 5 minutes, the tannins present in the tea will act as a mild diuretic and give you refreshed eyes.

Potato

Potatoes contain catecholase enzymes that reduce water retention around the eyes and treat puffy eyes. Just cut a cold and raw potato into half and gently place it on each eye for 10 minutes.

Turmeric and pineapple paste

Mix turmeric powder in a bowl with pineapple juice and create a thick paste. Apply the mixture to your under-eye and leave for at least 10 minutes once a day. Remove it using a soft, warm damp cloth. This paste contains natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agents that treat puffy and under-eyes well.

