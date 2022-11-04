Say Goodbye To Oily Skin With Cornstarch: Check These Easy Hacks

That unused tub of cornstarch lying in your kitchen cabinet? High time you took it out of your pantry and put it into your medicine cabinet. Insanely absorbent, inexpensive, and gentle, cornstarch has several uses that will surprise you. Here are a few ways that will change your lives entirely and you’ll fall in love with these hacks.

Cornstarch can be used to make anti-ageing creams and serums:

Most people prefer to use anti-ageing creams and serums on the market to remove facial wrinkles and fine lines. However, cornstarch can be used to make homemade creams and serums. In a cup of cornstarch, combine 1 egg white and 2 teaspoons of milk. Apply this paste to your face and wash it after half an hour. Using this recipe twice a week will help you get rid of wrinkles and fine lines.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Cornstarch is used to make bronzer:

Bronzer is frequently used in makeup. In this case, instead of using store-bought bronzer, you can make your own at home using cornstarch. To make this, whisk together 2 teaspoons of cinnamon powder and 1 teaspoon of cornstarch. Your homemade bronzer is now ready to use while applying makeup. To make this, whisk together 2 teaspoons of cinnamon powder and 1 teaspoon of cornstarch. Your homemade bronzer is complete. You can now use it while applying makeup.

Say goodbye to oily skin:

Cornstarch can also be used to treat oily skin. Cornstarch can be used as a powder to absorb excess oil on the face. Take the cornstarch from the box and apply it to your face with a makeup brush. This will make your skin appear oil-free and shiny.

Get rid of tanning:

Cornstarch can also be used as a natural tan remover for the skin. To make this, combine 1 teaspoon of cornstarch, 1 teaspoon of curd, and 10 drops of rose water. Apply this paste to your face and let it dry before washing it with clean water. After that, apply a water-based moisturizer to your face. Applying a cornstarch face mask 3 times a week will eliminate skin tan and the skin tone will also start to improve.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here