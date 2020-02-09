Take the pledge to vote

Say 'I Do' at These Stunning Celebrity Wedding Destinations

From a Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Indian-themed palace wedding in Rajasthan, to Heidi Klum's and Tom Kaulitz's romantic Amalfi coast nuptials, destination weddings are here to stay.

IANS

February 9, 2020
From a Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Indian-themed palace wedding in Rajasthan, to Heidi Klum's and Tom Kaulitz's romantic Amalfi coast nuptials, destination weddings are here to stay. If you are looking for some inspiration from the stars take a walk down the aisle with us at some of these iconic wedding destinations, compiled by booking.com.

Jodhpur, India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas said their 'I Dos' at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Spread out over three days, the couple had both Christian and Hindu marriage ceremonies, blending Indian and American cultures. The palace boasts 347 Art Deco-style rooms - including a throne chamber - along with a museum, library, indoor pool and spa. This wedding has put Jodhpur on the bucket list of travelers from around the world. In fact, Jodhpur was featured as one of the top trending travel destinations for travelers to explore in 2020* based on year-on-year bookings in this vibrant destination.

Tuscany, Italy

Bollywood fame Anushka Sharma and cricket superstar Virat Kohli secretly got married at Borgo Finocchieto, a beautiful and elegantly restored 800-year-old village (or borgo), with stunning views of the surrounding hills, valleys and towns. The wedding was attended by their close family members followed by wishes from cricketers, film stars, and commoners alike. The couple later celebrated their wedding reception in Mumbai with the B-town celebrities.

Bluffton, South Carolina, USA

If inspired by more down-to-earth destinations then Bluffton, South Carolina, the location of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's star-studded nuptials in 2019, is the destination to add to your bucket list. The quiet but beautiful South Carolina town is full of fascinating history and Southern charm. The Montage Palmetto Bluff, which was Justin and Hailey's actual wedding venue, is the perfect escape for travelers who are looking for plenty of space to explore.

Capri, Italy

While Capri has long been on the bucket list of travellers from around the world, those who saw the romantic images of German supermodel Heidi Klum marrying Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz aboard a luxury yacht surely moved this Italian Island higher on their list. Located on the edge of the Gulf of Naples and west of the stunning Amalfi Coast, Capri offers everything needed for a romantic and relaxing getaway. Enjoy the amazing cuisine, beautiful nature, warm ambiance and bright blue water filled with jaw-dropping yachts. Located near the beach and with stunning panoramic views over the Bay of Naples, J.K. Place Capri is the perfect place to stay to feel like a celebrity.

Sarrians, France

There are few places in the world more romantic than the south of France, as proven again by the wedding of singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner. Hosting wedding festivities on a historic 18th-century estate in the heart of Provence with vineyards and lavender fields as far as the eye can see, there was no shortage of enchantment at the nuptials of Mr. and Mrs. Jonas. Chï¿½teau de Tourreau is the actual wedding venue of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Big Sur, California

The Hollywood couple Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman exchanged their vows with an outdoor wedding at the picturesque Ventana in Big Sur. The sunset ceremony took place in front of a stunning backdrop of the Pacific Ocean and mountains surrounded by Californian redwoods. Guests could gather around cosy fire pits, dine on coastal cuisine, take in the ocean views, go for a dip in the Japanese hot baths or swim in the infinity pool.

