English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Say 'O zapft is!' World's Biggest Beer Festival Oktoberfest is Here
The 185th Oktoberfest kicks off in Munich with beer, lederhosen, sausages from September 22 to October 7.
Visitors cheer during the opening day of the 185th Oktoberfest. Reuters.
Loading...
Munich, Germany: Thousands of visitors, many of them dressed in traditional lederhosen or dirndl corseted dresses, descended on Munich on Saturday for the start of the annual Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival.
Munich’s mayor, Dieter Reiter, kicked off the festivities by tapping open the first beer keg with a traditional shout of “O zapft is!” (“It’s tapped” in English).
Revelers arrived early to secure spaces at the coveted long communal tables in tents, where visitors swig beer, munch on sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.
Oktoberfest has its origins in a horse race that took place in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen.
The public festivities on the Theresienwiese open ground - named after the bride - became more elaborate as time went on, with stalls and amusement rises and it gradually turned into a folk festival.
Oktoberfest attracts around six million visitors every year, with some traveling from abroad for the experience. This year’s festival runs from Sept. 22 to Oct. 7.
Munich’s mayor, Dieter Reiter, kicked off the festivities by tapping open the first beer keg with a traditional shout of “O zapft is!” (“It’s tapped” in English).
Revelers arrived early to secure spaces at the coveted long communal tables in tents, where visitors swig beer, munch on sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.
Oktoberfest has its origins in a horse race that took place in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen.
The public festivities on the Theresienwiese open ground - named after the bride - became more elaborate as time went on, with stalls and amusement rises and it gradually turned into a folk festival.
Oktoberfest attracts around six million visitors every year, with some traveling from abroad for the experience. This year’s festival runs from Sept. 22 to Oct. 7.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kappor's Film Gains Momentum
- Equalizer 2 Review: An Enjoyable Vigilante Film Despite Mediocrity
- 'Welcome back': Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United for First Time Since Brain Operation
- The Dhoni Slayer! Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khan Basks in Afterglow of Standout Moment of Career
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...