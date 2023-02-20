Sayani Gupta Slays In Red Co-ord Set, Fans Say That She Looks ‘Breathtaking’ In The Pictures

Sayani Gupta is the ultimate trendsetter for bold and chic looks. Be it her sarees or her exquisite red carpet ensemble, no one can beat her at sporting the boldest styles with sheer grace. The actress recently adorned a fine, bold red outfit that is perfect for a date night.

The actress selected a red co-ord set from the Mati clothing line. The eye-catching ensemble was made up of a long, full-sleeved jacket in a fiery shade of red, a loose-fitting relaxed bralette top with a plunging neckline, and loose, loose-fitting trousers. Sayani’s dress was perfectly complemented by her black boots and confident demeanour as she posed for the pictures. She wore subtle, dewy makeup with glossy lips, bronzed cheeks, and delicate, kohl-lined eyes.

She said this was a last-minute look, and thanked her team of stylists for pulling it off. “From no plan to getting dressed in a jiffy only cause I have the best team! They are just unbelievable," she wrote along with the pictures. Fans said she looked “breathtaking" and “gorgeous. Mini Mathur also complimented her look, saying, “love this look [heart and fire emoji]."

Sayani Gupta has proved time and again that she is one of the sassiest actresses in the industry. Sayani recently posed in a stunning black short dress by designer Rimzim Dadu, which featured a waist-tie-knot trail in a striking midnight blue hue and a glossy finish. Her makeup was on point; she glammed up with highlights, softly kohled eyes, contoured cheeks, and nude lip colour. She wore studded heels to complete her look. The actress sported this look for the Stardust Awards, 2023.

Sayani Gupta can even sport a simple dress with such elegance that it becomes a statement style. Her stunning purple ruffle dress from Amrta by Guneet Kondal was very popular among her followers. The strapless sweetheart neckline and asymmetrical ruffles stood out in the layered midi dress. Sayani accessorised it with a pair of golden earrings, a pair of strappy nude heels, and subtle makeup.

Sayani Gupta gained popularity for her web series Four More Shots Please. The actress was also seen in movies such as Jolly LLB 2, Article 15.

