Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sayantani Ghosh's Fan Gets Her Face Tattooed, Actress Shares Pic

A fan of TV star Sayanatani Ghosh has inked the actress's face on her side riff.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 6, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sayantani Ghosh's Fan Gets Her Face Tattooed, Actress Shares Pic
A fan of TV star Sayanatani Ghosh has inked the actress's face on her side riff.

Fans at times cross barriers to express their love for their favourite star. Now, a fan of TV star Sayanatani Ghosh has inked the actress's face on her side riff.

According to a report published in ETimes, the actress had also shared the video of the fan on her Instagram story. In the clip, the fan girl can be seen flaunting her new tattoo.

The actress is also a phenomenal dancer. She recently shared a monochrome dance video of herself. She has paid tribute to late choreographer Saroj Khan, through this clip. Sayantani has beautifully danced to the tunes of Piya Tose Naina Laage Re.

In the caption she said, “Love Dance for me always has been about expressing my emotions, of pouring my heart out .. so here I am pouring my heart n soul out ...n somewhere u taught me this #sarojkhan #masterji ...”

Further remembering the late choreographer, she wrote, “the ultimate truth that anything can end at any point ,is devastating .. but as they said every end is a new beginning .. so let there be peace in this new journey that u begin today @sarojkhanofficial ...Love always(sic)”

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading