Sayantani Ghosh's Fan Gets Her Face Tattooed, Actress Shares Pic

Fans at times cross barriers to express their love for their favourite star. Now, a fan of TV star Sayanatani Ghosh has inked the actress's face on her side riff.

According to a report published in ETimes, the actress had also shared the video of the fan on her Instagram story. In the clip, the fan girl can be seen flaunting her new tattoo.

The actress is also a phenomenal dancer. She recently shared a monochrome dance video of herself. She has paid tribute to late choreographer Saroj Khan, through this clip. Sayantani has beautifully danced to the tunes of Piya Tose Naina Laage Re.

In the caption she said, “Love Dance for me always has been about expressing my emotions, of pouring my heart out .. so here I am pouring my heart n soul out ...n somewhere u taught me this #sarojkhan #masterji ...”

Further remembering the late choreographer, she wrote, “the ultimate truth that anything can end at any point ,is devastating .. but as they said every end is a new beginning .. so let there be peace in this new journey that u begin today @sarojkhanofficial ...Love always(sic)”