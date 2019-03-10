Sayyeshaa & Arya Look Out of Fairytale in White-silver Pre-wedding Outfits

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's grandniece and Shivaay fame actress Sayyeshaa Saigal is all set to tie the knot with Tamil actor Arya.The couple looked right out of fairytale in their colour coordinated outfits at their pre-wedding ceremony held at Taj Falak Numa Palace in Hyderabad.In a white and silver sequined lehenga-choli, Sayyeshaa looked the like a complete royalty, On the other hand, the groom Arya wore a pastel-silver Nehru jacket over a white Sherwani complimenting the bride.Sayyeshaa's make and hair was taken care by Namrata Soni and Arya's was done by Vipul Bhagat.On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to share the pictures from thei pre-wedding ceremony. She captioned the pictures as, "My love forever!" Likewise, Arya also posted some pictures on social media and wrote, "Forever and ever."Earlier, pictures of the couples' sangeet made rounds on social media. The celebrations were joined by the actors like Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi and Sooraj Pancholi among others.In one of the pictures, Sanjay Dutt can be seen talking to the couple, while in some other videos, Sayyeshaa can be seen dancing on Shahid Kapoor's song Mauja Hi Mauja from the film Jab We Met.Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Pancholis, veteran actress Anju Mahendroo also joined the celebrations. She took to Twitter to share some inside pictures from the pre-wedding functions. Take a look,The ceremony saw celebrities Allu Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Zarina, Aditya Pancholi and Sooraj Pancholi.