Scared of Failure? 4 Books That Encourage You to Not Give Up

No person in the world has not tasted failure. Experts say that sometimes failure determines the path to success. Whether it’s your dream job or any personal life, very few people hit the bull’s eye in one go.

There are a lot of failed trials behind any successful person’s story. However, for some people, success eludes them for so long that they often lose hope. There are certain crossroads in life when one can rely on motivational literature to walk them through these tough phases. Certain books can make one hope for success again till they ultimately attain it. These books often become our driving force and our best friends in life.

Quoting a report published in Dainik Bhaskar newspaper, we are going to tell you about four books, which will give you the courage to face failure. These books also instill self-confidence in you and give you renewed strength to fight for success.

Advertisement

Learn the finer points of communication:

According to the book “How to Talk to Anyone" by Leil Lowndes, people are most interested in themselves and their problems and hence it is prudent to know about the person you are talking to win him or her over. The book mentions former US president Theodore Roosevelt, who was known to extensively study his guests before he met them, leading his guests to be in awe of him due to his knowledge.

Learn to overcome the fear of failure:

The fear of failure is often the biggest hindrance on the path to success. In the book Success Through a Positive Mental Attitude by Napoleon Hill and W Clement Stone, success is said to be the point at the very end of the spectrum of failure. Failure cannot be final, the book says.

Learn to consider methods of achieving targets

According to the book Make it Happen: Manifest the life of your dreams by Jordanna Levin, if you think of ways to achieve your goal before getting up in the morning, then the whole day will be spent with creative ideas. Your mind will be sharp and alert. You will be able to analyze problems as soon as they arise. You will be able to attract people and resources that can help you achieve your goals.

Learn to be grateful

In Choosing Gratitude: Your Journey to Joy by Nancy Leigh DeMoss, it is learnt that research suggests that gratitude is beneficial for mental and physical health. We feel happier when we are grateful. It also gives a feeling of social connection and generates generosity in the mind, which will positively affect your productivity.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.