Scarlett Johansonn, Deepika Padukone, Bae Doona Come Together for Vogue US April Cover

Avengers Endgame actor Scarlett Johansonn, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and South Korean sensation Bae Doona have featured on the cover of Vogue US April 2019 edition.On the Vogue cover, the three divas are seen in ravishing pastel gowns with ornate floral tiaras looking nothing less than any enchanting queen in a fairytale-like setup.Deepika is seen in a yellow and green floral strap dress sporting her signature messy bun hairdo. Scarlett donned a creme coloured off-shoulder dress. Bae Doona looks graceful in a pastel pink frilly floral outfit.We can't wait for the magazine edition to be unveiled as the cover states "a celebration of global talents" written over it and also mentions that 14 countries superstars are coming together for this edition.The other Vogue magazine issues also feature actress Naomi Scott and Gisele Bündchen on their April edition. James Bond actor Lea Seydoux, The Crown actor Vanessa Kirby, Baby Driver actor Eiza González, Elizabeth Debicki, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Golshifteh Farahani, Liv Lisa Fries, Hera Hilmar, Bruna Marquezine and Alba Rohrwacher are the other global superstars who will feature in this edition.On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for her upcoming film, Chhapaak, based on the life of an acid attack survivor directed by Meghna Gulzar.Scarlett Johannson is going to be seen in the latest Avengers Endgame. South Koren actor, Bae Doona, is not only known for the popular American series Sense8, but she is also a professional photographer.Here are a few reactions from the internet as the fans can't stop gushing over Vogue's glamorous cover.