Scarlett Johansson, Gal Gadot and Billy Porter Turn Stunners on Oscars Red Carpet
Stars brought their fashion A-game to the 2020 Academy Awards, with sparkling gowns and colorful ensembles. We bring you some of our favourite looks.
Billy Porter always makes a loud fashion statement with his each red carpet appearance, and Sunday night's Oscar awards was no different. The star of Pose kicked off the games in a gown by designer Giles Deacon, which included a piece made up of 24 karat gold feathers. His look was inspired by the Kensington palace.
The Category Is: ROYALTY👸🏾#academyawards2020 Creative Direction / Styling @sammyratelle for @rrrcreative Grooming Anna BernabeWearing Custom Couture @gilesgilesgilesJewels Atelier Swarovski Custom Shoes @jimmychoo, designed by Sandra Choi📸@gettyentertainment pic.twitter.com/j45jjMjtew— Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) February 10, 2020
He opened the Academy Awards ceremony with Janelle Monáe, whose armour-like red carpet look was made of a Ralph Lauren crystal gown with a hood and bold red lips.
Janelle Monae is always serving us looks. We are unworthy! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vqSCnmflys— Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) February 10, 2020
Scarlett Johansson, who was nominated in both best actress and best supporting actress categories, wore a shiny Oscar de la Renta gown with a fringe bodice and satin skirt.
Scarlett Johansson should win an Oscar just for existing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GpibPr6CaI— Tom (@Tom_Haisem98) February 10, 2020
These were among the stars brought their fashion A-game to Hollywood's biggest night, with sparkling gowns and colorful ensembles. Scroll through to see the best-dressed celebrities at the 2020 Academy Awards.
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot showed up looking absolutely stunning in a sheer black top and a poofy pink dress by Givenchy.
Brie Larson looked gorgeous in a caped gown, which featured more than 120,000 sequins and 110,000 glass beads.
Singer Cynthia Erivo's dramatic Versace gown turned heads for its volume and high slit.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout star Julia Butters looked cute as a button in a custom baby pink Christian Siriano dress with ruffled tulle sleeves and a tulle train.
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
