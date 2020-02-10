Scarlett Johansson, Gal Gadot and Billy Porter Turn Stunners on Oscars Red Carpet

Billy Porter always makes a loud fashion statement with his each red carpet appearance, and Sunday night's Oscar awards was no different. The star of Pose kicked off the games in a gown by designer Giles Deacon, which included a piece made up of 24 karat gold feathers. His look was inspired by the Kensington palace.

The Category Is: ROYALTY👸🏾#academyawards2020 Creative Direction / Styling @sammyratelle for @rrrcreative Grooming Anna BernabeWearing Custom Couture @gilesgilesgilesJewels Atelier Swarovski Custom Shoes @jimmychoo, designed by Sandra Choi📸@gettyentertainment pic.twitter.com/j45jjMjtew — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) February 10, 2020

He opened the Academy Awards ceremony with Janelle Monáe, whose armour-like red carpet look was made of a Ralph Lauren crystal gown with a hood and bold red lips.

Janelle Monae is always serving us looks. We are unworthy! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vqSCnmflys — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) February 10, 2020

Scarlett Johansson, who was nominated in both best actress and best supporting actress categories, wore a shiny Oscar de la Renta gown with a fringe bodice and satin skirt.

Scarlett Johansson should win an Oscar just for existing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GpibPr6CaI — Tom (@Tom_Haisem98) February 10, 2020

These were among the stars brought their fashion A-game to Hollywood's biggest night, with sparkling gowns and colorful ensembles. Scroll through to see the best-dressed celebrities at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot showed up looking absolutely stunning in a sheer black top and a poofy pink dress by Givenchy.

Brie Larson looked gorgeous in a caped gown, which featured more than 120,000 sequins and 110,000 glass beads.

Singer Cynthia Erivo's dramatic Versace gown turned heads for its volume and high slit.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout star Julia Butters looked cute as a button in a custom baby pink Christian Siriano dress with ruffled tulle sleeves and a tulle train.

