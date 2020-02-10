Take the pledge to vote

Assembly
Elections
2020
1-min read

Scarlett Johansson, Gal Gadot and Billy Porter Turn Stunners on Oscars Red Carpet

Stars brought their fashion A-game to the 2020 Academy Awards, with sparkling gowns and colorful ensembles. We bring you some of our favourite looks.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
Scarlett Johansson, Gal Gadot and Billy Porter Turn Stunners on Oscars Red Carpet
Stars brought their fashion A-game to the 2020 Academy Awards, with sparkling gowns and colorful ensembles. We bring you some of our favourite looks.

Billy Porter always makes a loud fashion statement with his each red carpet appearance, and Sunday night's Oscar awards was no different. The star of Pose kicked off the games in a gown by designer Giles Deacon, which included a piece made up of 24 karat gold feathers. His look was inspired by the Kensington palace.

He opened the Academy Awards ceremony with Janelle Monáe, whose armour-like red carpet look was made of a Ralph Lauren crystal gown with a hood and bold red lips.

Scarlett Johansson, who was nominated in both best actress and best supporting actress categories, wore a shiny Oscar de la Renta gown with a fringe bodice and satin skirt.

These were among the stars brought their fashion A-game to Hollywood's biggest night, with sparkling gowns and colorful ensembles. Scroll through to see the best-dressed celebrities at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot showed up looking absolutely stunning in a sheer black top and a poofy pink dress by Givenchy.

gal gadot oscars

Brie Larson looked gorgeous in a caped gown, which featured more than 120,000 sequins and 110,000 glass beads.

Brie Larson oscars

Singer Cynthia Erivo's dramatic Versace gown turned heads for its volume and high slit.

Cynthia Erivo oscars

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout star Julia Butters looked cute as a button in a custom baby pink Christian Siriano dress with ruffled tulle sleeves and a tulle train.

Julia Butters

