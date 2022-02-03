Scarlett Johansson: The Actress has Looked Hot on Red Carpet Every Time, See Pics

Besides being a remarkable Marvel superhero, Hollywood actress and producer Scarlett Johansson is also a notable fashionista. The 37-year-old American actress has displayed her fashion evolution on the red carpet over the years and continues to leave us impressed. In 2003, the actress turned heads on the red carpet with her black gown as she appeared for the premiere of Lost In Translation.

2003 Venice Film Festival - "Lost in Translation" Premiere at Palazzo del Cinema in Venice Lido, Italy pic.twitter.com/BantGx13Lv— Scarlett Johansson Brasil (@johanssonbr) August 28, 2019

The same year, the actress flaunted her early-aughts fashion as she made her appearance at the Independent Spirit Awards wearing a hot pink apron-style top with no back and a white mini-skirt.

✨ TOP 25 LOOKS DA SCARLETT JOHANSSON ✨#0. Independent Spirit Awards - 2003 (100000000000%) pic.twitter.com/KorsE2Grle — Scarlett Johansson Brasil (@johanssonbr) June 15, 2020

In 2010, Scarlett wore an asymmetrical mini-dress by Armani Privé for the premiere of Iron Man 2. We love her OOTD.

❤️ Scarlett at the IRON MAN 2 premiere, She looks amazing ❤️🌹SCARLETT JOHANSSON 🌹 pic.twitter.com/yp8APoqujT— ALY_17 (@Hogaza17) April 27, 2021

In 2011, the actress attended the Academy Awards wearing a rose mauve Dolce and Gabbana creation. The deep purple lace gown came with a cut-out back and enhanced her curves.

'Scarlett Johansson attending the Oscars (2011)' pic.twitter.com/ENczEb7Ufi— Scarlett Johansson Source (@ScarlanderasArg) October 8, 2021

For the 2013 Rome Film Festival, Scarlett decided to opt for classic Italian fashion. The actress made an impressive appearance in this Dolce & Gabbana patterned mini dress that came with ancient Roman imagery.

'Scarlett Johansson attending the Rome International Film Festival (2013)' pic.twitter.com/xJTueX6qrB— Scarlett Johansson Source (@ScarlanderasArg) September 8, 2021

In 2015, the actress made another notable red carpet appearance for the Academy Awards in this deep green low neckline, skin-tight green gown designed by Versace. The necklace worn by the actress is a Swarovski crystal-embroidered collar. Scarlett impressed us with her pixie haircut and the glam look.

scarlett johansson at the 2015 oscars was a blessing pic.twitter.com/4VzdP7iq1W— the man who cannot shine (@ANDRWMlNYARD) February 15, 2018

The actress has always experimented with her red carpet looks. In 2019, the actress chose to amp up her fashion game. Scarlett arrived at the Avengers: Endgame UK Fan Event in London wearing a black ensemble by Tom Ford. It was a business-chic suit on the right and a daring bustier on the left.

Scarlett Johansson in Tuxedo by Tom Ford attending The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Event in 2019 pic.twitter.com/cYiHyBVCnG— Scarlett Johansson Zone (@TheScarlettZone) February 2, 2022

Last year, Scarlett chose to wear this sparkling silver gown for the premiere of Black Widow, her Marvel standalone film.

If we had this look of Scarlett Johansson at the endgame premiere then what else could be at the #BlackWidow premiere? pic.twitter.com/5WPZSgSoc9— ⧗ elo 🤣 (@doraemaynat) June 27, 2021

It is quite evident that Scarlett always knows how to turn heads on the red carpet.

