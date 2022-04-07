Scarlett Johansson Took Inspiration From This Television Show for her Don Jon Look

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Don Jon which was released in 2013, highlighted the struggles of a porn addict. The story was based in New Jersey and had the authentic flavours of the state. The lead actress of the film Scarlett Johansson has recently revealed what inspired her looks for the film to give a taste of the real New Jersey girl.

Recently, the ‘Black Widow’ actress spilled the beans about her fashion journey by taking us on a ride of her looks since the beginning of her career. She was part of Vogue’s ‘Life in Looks’ series. Opening up on the look of her character for the film Don Jon, she said that she took the inspiration from one of the characters of reality show ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. In the video, Johansson reveals, “I based this character off of one of the Housewives of New Jersey.” However, she didn’t disclose which one.

Advertisement

About her look from one of the scenes of the film in which she is wearing an animal-print midi dress, she says that she knew exactly who the character was like. Further, in the video, she excitedly tells, “I just was like, ‘I know this person.’ I know what watch they wear. I know how their hair is styled, the nail. I just was like, ‘Sign me up.’”

Talking about the statement acrylic nails, she says that she found the fashion torturous. She further asserts that she has a lot of respect for people who wear those nails.

In the video, she shows all her looks over the years from the tiny seven-year girl wearing the vintage sweater to the grown-up Johansson donning a copper sequined dress for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors in 2021.

Watch the full video here:

On the work front, Johnson will next appear in The Jungle Book 2 which is slated to release next year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.