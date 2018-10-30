English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Scary or Not, Here I Come. Hollywood Celebs Arrived Early for Halloween and How
Spooktober is here and Hollywood celebs can't help themselves but step out looking their spookiest best. Wait, probably not the spookiest but the sexiest, funniest and the craziest best.
Hollywood celebs celebrate Halloween over the weekend
Loading...
Is it a Taco, a bird or is it Britney? This is What Your Favorite Celebs Doing in their Halloween Getup
Spooktober is here and Hollywood celebs can't help themselves but step out looking their spookiest best.
Wait, probably not the spookiest but the sexiest, funniest and the craziest best.
Even though the Halloween doesn't officially arrive until October 31, the celebs unraveled their Halloween look and that completely works for us. You could draw inspiration from their Halloween costumes.
This year in particular, the celebs ditched the stereotypical Vampire and Gothic look and tried some funny and out-of-the-bag styles like unicorn, superheroes, the spooky princesses and taco costumes.
Watch out for Paris Hilton's Unicorn-Owl hybrid to Kendell Jenner glammed up as Austin Powers' sultry FemBot. Not only this, Rachel Zoe's Elvira from Sacrface and Jessica Alba's Wilma Flinstone will also give you innovative ideas.
Wait until you see Paris Hilton's sister Nicky Hilton dressed as Paris Hilton recreating the disco look.
But Rita Ora won the show hands down, even before Halloween, when she arrived at the KISS Haunted House Party dressed up as Post Malone. The beard, the face tattoo and that denim jacket will have you looking twice as the resemblance is uncanny.
Hollywood couple, Sarah Hayland and Wells Adams set Halloween couple goals as they dressed like Taco and Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Wait, Adams was the Belle here.
So, if you thought you got to look your scariest this Halloween, take a look at these pictures and plan again.
Here are the funniest, cutest and the most hilarious Hollywood celeb looks we rounded for you and they've got you covered for your last-minute costumes.
Happy Halloween!
Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter for more
Spooktober is here and Hollywood celebs can't help themselves but step out looking their spookiest best.
Wait, probably not the spookiest but the sexiest, funniest and the craziest best.
Even though the Halloween doesn't officially arrive until October 31, the celebs unraveled their Halloween look and that completely works for us. You could draw inspiration from their Halloween costumes.
This year in particular, the celebs ditched the stereotypical Vampire and Gothic look and tried some funny and out-of-the-bag styles like unicorn, superheroes, the spooky princesses and taco costumes.
Watch out for Paris Hilton's Unicorn-Owl hybrid to Kendell Jenner glammed up as Austin Powers' sultry FemBot. Not only this, Rachel Zoe's Elvira from Sacrface and Jessica Alba's Wilma Flinstone will also give you innovative ideas.
Wait until you see Paris Hilton's sister Nicky Hilton dressed as Paris Hilton recreating the disco look.
But Rita Ora won the show hands down, even before Halloween, when she arrived at the KISS Haunted House Party dressed up as Post Malone. The beard, the face tattoo and that denim jacket will have you looking twice as the resemblance is uncanny.
Hollywood couple, Sarah Hayland and Wells Adams set Halloween couple goals as they dressed like Taco and Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Wait, Adams was the Belle here.
So, if you thought you got to look your scariest this Halloween, take a look at these pictures and plan again.
Here are the funniest, cutest and the most hilarious Hollywood celeb looks we rounded for you and they've got you covered for your last-minute costumes.
Happy Halloween!
Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Venice Sinks Under Worst Floods Since 1966; See Pics and Videos
- Will a Apple MacBook Air Reboot Put it in Competition With The iPad Pro?
- Avengers 4: Infinity War Sequel will be the Longest Marvel Film, Hints Russo Brothers
- 'MS Dhoni an Absolute Must for 2019 World Cup' - Sunil Gavaskar
- Have we Already Seen The New Apple AirPods, And Didn’t Even Realize it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...