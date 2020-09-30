Schitt's Creek's Iconic Rosebud Motel Is Officially Up for Grabs

The Emmy winning Schitt’s Creek’s iconic Rosebud Motel is going up for sale in October, says property owner Jesse Tipping. The real-life motel seen in the popular sitcom is located 54 miles northwest of downtown Toronto.

Jesse Tipping revealed in a recent interview with Simcoe County News, the infamous property in the small town of Hockley Valley will be officially up for grabs soon. Tipping mentioned that he had intended to list the building at the beginning of the year. However, as the pandemic hit, he opened the doors for local groups in need of space for folks to quarantine. It implies that the property would have already been sold off had it not been for the COVID-19 crisis. Tipping had also rented off rooms for Airbnb for a few years.

The Ontario property owned by Rose’s in the Canadian series is set to hit the real estate market boasts of eight rooms. Since the TV show became a success, especially after the historic sweep at the Primetime Emmys held recently in Los Angeles, the number of drive-by visitors has multiplied by a huge number.

The owner mentioned that such has been the massive uptick in visits that people from as far away as Australia have been traveling in to get a view of the Rose property. Tipping said that it’s a bit of circus as car after car roll in with people trying to click pictures of the structure.

They allow the fans as it's fine as long as they are not bothering anyone. Somehow, they seem to get a kick out of it and that is the reason why Tipping is feeling that it wouldn’t be as tough selling it off.

He is also hoping that the new owners of the property would transform the place into a Schitt’s Creek-themed motel. He said that members of the cast and the crew were a great bunch of people to work with. Jesse Tipping has not disclosed the listing price of the block.

Schitt's Creek won nine prizes - breaking the Emmys record for most wins in a single season for a comedy. The show won the best comedy series prize, with the show's creators, father and son Eugene and Daniel Levy, picking up the best comedy actor and best supporting comedy actor respectively.

Catherine O'Hara was named best comedy actress, with Annie Murphy winning the best supporting actress in a comedy series.

The show, which is on Netflix, follows the wealthy Rose family, who are forced to move to a motel in a small town after losing their fortune.