Schools in New York Prohibit Children From Dressing Up as Squid Game Characters for Halloween

Ahead of Halloween celebrations this weekend, schools in New York have banned children from dressing up in costumes that depict characters from the hit Netflix show Squid Game. According to reports, schools have cited the mature content and violent scenes depicted in the South Korean show as the reason to not encourage children to dress up as the show’s characters.

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, Squid Game is Netflix’s biggest series launch ever, which highlights the disparity between the rich and the poor. The show revolves around a group of financially struggling adults in South Korea who are desperate to earn money. In order to win the large sum of cash, the players play deadly, gory versions of games they used to play as a child.

Speaking to CBS News, the superintendent of the Fayetteville-Manlius School District, which includes the elementary schools Enders Road, Mott Road and Fayetteville, Dr Craig Tice said that school principals wanted to ensure that the families are aware that it would be “inappropriate” for any student to wear to school a Halloween costume from this show because of the potential violent messages associated with the costume. The report also mentioned that under the Fayetteville-Manlius School District’s guidelines, Halloween costumes which include items that can be interpreted as weapons like toy swords or guns, costumes that are “too gory or scary” are prohibited at school events.

According to Netflix itself, Squid Game has been tagged as a show that may not be suitable for ages 17 and under. This is not the first time that the South Korean show has been declared as not appropriate for kids. A report by the Guardian which came out earlier this month, mentioned that the education safeguarding team from Central Bedfordshire council in south England sent an email to parents and guardians in the district asking them to be vigilant after hearing reports that children and young people are copying games and violence from Squid Game.

