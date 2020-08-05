Schwarzenegger Family Reunites to Celebrate Arnold’s Birthday, Shares Pic on Instagram

The Schwarzenegger family recently had a fun time when they all came together for a little birthday celebration. The Terminator aka Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger celebrated his 73rd birthday on July 30 with a reunion of all the members of the Schwarzenegger family.

Arnold’s son and American actor Patrick shared an image on social media recently to let the fans get a glimpse of the special day. In the fam-jam picture, one can spot Arnold sitting with his cakes, while children Christopher, Katherine, Christina and Patrick stand around him along with his ex-wife Maria Shriver.

“I’m trying so hard to smile.... damn wisdom teeth SMH... Happy birthday pops! Love u,” Patrick captioned the picture he shared.

The picture drew various likes and comments. Katherine said, “Family time is the best time,” while her boyfriend and actor Chris Pratt appreciated the photographer, which seems to be no one else but him. He wrote, “What a great photo! Now that’s a photographer with a great eye. The composition, the balance, the focus. Whoever took that photo is probably a pro. Was it Annie Liebowitz for heaven’s sake? Somebody very talented I guess we’ll never know since you didn’t give photo credit.”

Katherine also shared a lovable post for her dad. Sharing a series of throwback pictures, she wrote, “Happy birthday daddy!! I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you!”

Meanwhile, the Terminator star revealed that his daughter, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, expecting her first child with actor Chris Pratt and he is looking forward to becoming a grandparent. The baby is due "sometime this summer".