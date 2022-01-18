Scientists Discover New Therapy that Weakens Cancer Tumours Rapidly

Radiation therapy and chemotherapy are two of the most commonly used treatment methods for cancer. They can help to shrink tumours but they also have side effects that can be damaging to the body. In order to find a more effective and safe treatment for cancer, researchers around the world are working on finding ways to stop the spread of tumours as well as to treat its complications.

Scientists have discovered a new therapy to eliminate the cancerous tumours by combining two therapies used to cure cancer. In a study done for three years, it has been found that this new technique weakens the tumour more rapidly. In a study published in the Nature journal Cell Death and Disease, a few months ago, it has been found that this new technique weakens the tumours more rapidly. One is called anti-angiogenesis (the process of forming blood vessels) and the other is called immunotherapy. Angiogenesis prevents cancer cells from forming blood vessels in the body while Immunotherapy strengthens the body’s immune system to fight cancer.

Scientists have prepared a new treatment by combining some special elements found in both therapies. The said therapies are usually used to cure kidney cancer. Successful tests have also been done on rats in the Histopathology Lab of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. The research team included scientists from four countries.

One of the researchers of this study, Dr Amit Dubey, was quoted as saying by Dainik Jagran that during the study we found that the cells found in the body themselves ingest the tumour. This research has found that a combination of c-flipl with Beclin-1 is necessary for autophagosome nucleation. Combining bioinformatics tools and biochemistry assays, the team discovered that an interaction between c-flipl with Beclin-1 through the proteasomal pathway is important in order to ubiquitinate Beclin-1 and prevent degradation.

Researchers claim that the findings of the study are very beneficial for the understanding of the medical science of cancer. They induce autophagy, which is necessary to kill cancer cells. Autophagy is a natural process that involves breaking down unnecessary or damaged components within a cell and reusing them as building blocks to repair cells or build new cells.

