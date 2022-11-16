Scientists Discover Potential Treatment for Common Childhood Cancer

Scientists have discovered a new way to prevent the growth of MYC gene-amplified medulloblastoma, one of the most common types of cancer in children. The study, confirming the discovery, was published in the journal Cancer Cell on November 10, which explains the growth of this type of cancer can be halted by blocking the production of an enzyme in the body called DHODH, reported news agency ANI. A post-doctoral researcher in the Centre for Discovery in Cancer Research, William Gwynne, stated that this method is effective as blocking DHODH stops cancer from spreading without having an adverse effect on the brain and nerve cells.

In addition to this, if this cancer treatment turns out to be successful during the clinical trial stage, it can help patients to avoid the side effects of current treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy which can impair children’s brain development even if their cancer is in remission. It is important to note, that though the treatment is full of promise, it will take several years before it reaches the clinical trial stage.

“This potential treatment pathway will allow us to kill the weeds but save the flower of the developing brain. This DHODH treatment target is full of promise, but it will take several years before we can reach the clinical trial stage. This potential new treatment, unlike current ones, will not be toxic to the developing brain,” he said. Explaining more about the MYC gene-amplified medulloblastoma cancer, Gwynne highlighted that all its types originate from the neural stem cells in the cerebellum. It is that part of the brain responsible for the control of voluntary actions including speech, balance, walking, and more.

The expert says that the cerebellum develops entirely after the child is born, and cancer originates when the cell development in that portion goes awry. The common symptoms of medulloblastoma are identified to be headaches, nausea, unbalance, and more. It is explained that by the time the cancer is detected it is often spread throughout the brain and into the spinal fluid. Unfortunately, medulloblastoma has now become one of the most lethal childhood malignancies overtaking leukaemia and is said to be one of the most common paediatric brain cancer diagnosed in children.

