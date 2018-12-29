English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Scientists Have Discovered How Our Brain Enables Us to Rapidly Focus Attention
Scientists have discovered a key mechanism in the brain that may underlie our ability to rapidly focus attention.
The process involves using a chest implant to send pulses of electricity to the vagus nerve, which connects the brain to other major organs of the body. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Steve Debenport/ Istock.com)
Scientists have discovered a key mechanism in the brain that may underlie our ability to rapidly focus attention.
Our brains are continuously bombarded with information from the senses, yet our level of vigilance to such input varies, allowing us to selectively focus on one conversation and not another, according to the study published in the journal Neuron.
"If we want to give our full concentration, something happens in the brain to enable us to focus and filter out distractions," said Professor Stephen Williams from the University of Queensland in Australia.
"There must be a mechanism that signals the thing we want to focus on," said Williams.
However, this mechanism is not well understood, he said. Research has shown that the electrical activity of the neocortex of the brain changes, when we focus our attention.
Neurons stop signalling in sync with one another and start firing out of sync. This is helpful, said Williams, because it allows individual neurons to respond to sensory information in different ways.
Thus, you can focus on a car speeding down the road or on what a friend is saying in a crowded room.
It's known that the cholinergic system in the brain plays an important role in triggering this desynchronisation. The cholinergic system consists of clusters of special neurons that synthesise and release a signalling molecule called acetylcholine, he said, and these clusters make far reaching connections throughout the brain.
Not only does this cholinergic system act like a master switch, but mounting evidence suggests it also enables the brain to identify which sensory input is the most salient -- ie worthy of attention -- at any given moment and then shine a spotlight on that input.
"The cholinergic system broadcasts to the brain, 'this thing is really important to be vigilant to'," said Williams. He added that the cholinergic system has been proposed to have a far-reaching impact on our cognitive abilities.
"Destruction of the cholinergic system in animals profoundly degrades cognition, and the formation of memory," he said. "Importantly, in humans a progressive degeneration of the cholinergic system occurs in devastating diseases that blunt cognition and memory, such as Alzheimer's disease," said Williams.
However, precisely which neurons in the cortex are being targeted by this master switch and how it's able to influence their function was unknown.
Williams and researcher Lee Fletcher wondered if layer 5 B-pyramidal neurons, the 'output' neurons of the neocortex, might be involved, because they are intimately involved in how we perceive the world.
"The output neurons of the neocortex perform computations that are thought to underlie our perception of the world," said Williams.
Researchers wanted to know if the cholinergic system is able to influence the activity of these output neurons.
Using a technique called optogenetics, they modified neurons in the cholinergic system in the brains of mice so that they could be activated with a flash of blue light, triggering a sudden release of acetylcholine.
This allowed the researchers to closely monitor the interaction between the cholinergic system and the output neurons.
They discovered that if the output neurons were not currently active, not much happened. However, when those neurons received excitatory input to their dendrites, the cholinergic system was able to massively increase their activity.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Our brains are continuously bombarded with information from the senses, yet our level of vigilance to such input varies, allowing us to selectively focus on one conversation and not another, according to the study published in the journal Neuron.
"If we want to give our full concentration, something happens in the brain to enable us to focus and filter out distractions," said Professor Stephen Williams from the University of Queensland in Australia.
"There must be a mechanism that signals the thing we want to focus on," said Williams.
However, this mechanism is not well understood, he said. Research has shown that the electrical activity of the neocortex of the brain changes, when we focus our attention.
Neurons stop signalling in sync with one another and start firing out of sync. This is helpful, said Williams, because it allows individual neurons to respond to sensory information in different ways.
Thus, you can focus on a car speeding down the road or on what a friend is saying in a crowded room.
It's known that the cholinergic system in the brain plays an important role in triggering this desynchronisation. The cholinergic system consists of clusters of special neurons that synthesise and release a signalling molecule called acetylcholine, he said, and these clusters make far reaching connections throughout the brain.
Not only does this cholinergic system act like a master switch, but mounting evidence suggests it also enables the brain to identify which sensory input is the most salient -- ie worthy of attention -- at any given moment and then shine a spotlight on that input.
"The cholinergic system broadcasts to the brain, 'this thing is really important to be vigilant to'," said Williams. He added that the cholinergic system has been proposed to have a far-reaching impact on our cognitive abilities.
"Destruction of the cholinergic system in animals profoundly degrades cognition, and the formation of memory," he said. "Importantly, in humans a progressive degeneration of the cholinergic system occurs in devastating diseases that blunt cognition and memory, such as Alzheimer's disease," said Williams.
However, precisely which neurons in the cortex are being targeted by this master switch and how it's able to influence their function was unknown.
Williams and researcher Lee Fletcher wondered if layer 5 B-pyramidal neurons, the 'output' neurons of the neocortex, might be involved, because they are intimately involved in how we perceive the world.
"The output neurons of the neocortex perform computations that are thought to underlie our perception of the world," said Williams.
Researchers wanted to know if the cholinergic system is able to influence the activity of these output neurons.
Using a technique called optogenetics, they modified neurons in the cholinergic system in the brains of mice so that they could be activated with a flash of blue light, triggering a sudden release of acetylcholine.
This allowed the researchers to closely monitor the interaction between the cholinergic system and the output neurons.
They discovered that if the output neurons were not currently active, not much happened. However, when those neurons received excitatory input to their dendrites, the cholinergic system was able to massively increase their activity.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results