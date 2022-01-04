Scientists Reveal The 'Right Way' To Pour Tea, Avoid Spillage

Who doesn’t enjoy a cup of tea? It’s cold outside, so make yourself a cup of hot tea and simply brighten up your day. We put the tea on the gas stove and then filter it with a sieve once we are done boiling it. But did you know that the way you filter your tea has a big impact on how it tastes?

Yes, the speed with which you pour the tea from the kettle into the cup has a significant impact on its flavour. And we bet you didn’t know that there was a scientific way to pour tea.

After the scientific method of pouring tea was introduced, many realised that they had been filtering tea incorrectly all their lives.

Usually, tea begins to fall from the edge when it is filtered incorrectly. However, scientists have now revealed the proper method to do it. With this, when you will pour tea from the kettle into the cup, not a single drop of tea will fall. Here, a right angle works well.

RELATED NEWS Watch: This Kettle has a Ring of Rockets that Starts Spinning When Water Boils

The ‘teapot effect’ refers to the method of pouring tea from a kettle into a cup. Marx Rainer coined the phrase in 1956.

It is a big challenge to pour tea from the kettle into the cup without spilling at least some drops of it. Experts now say that the tea from the kettle should be poured into the cup as quickly as possible. The chances of tea falling to the bottom of the cup are significantly reduced in this situation. Experts from the Vienna University of Technology have experimented with this a lot of times.

So now we will tell you how to properly pour tea from the kettle into the cup. Pour the tea into the cup only when it is completely cold. It is also important to use a ceramic or glass kettle. Pour the tea into the cup as quickly as possible. As a result, the tea will not spill out of the cup.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.