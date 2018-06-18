Scrub Up: Five Ways to Get Your Feet Summer-Ready

Sandal season is upon us, but don't worry if your feet aren't quite ready for their big reveal; a quick scrub and polish is all it will take to have them glowing. Here are five products to add to your regime pronto.Buffing away dead, dry skin is the first step to getting beautiful feet. The "Pedi-Scrub Foot Buffer 20+" from Spongeables at Ulta Beauty is filled with shower gel to cleanse and exfoliate at the same time, and features Olive Oil and Shea Butter for a burst of hydration.Next up: a soothing soak to relax, cleanse and soften the skin. Lush's new "Foot Soak and Fancy Free" disc dissolves in water to release epsom and fine sea salts and French lavender oil for an instant refresh.Masking isn't just for your face -- it can be an effective quick-fix for dry, tired feet, too. Nails Inc. has a new "Thirsty Feet" version that promises to hydrate the feet within 20 minutes, thanks to a combination of green tea, ginkgo leaf extract, sweet almond and peppermint extract.Once your feet are looking as good as new, add a lick of nail polish for the finishing touch. Christian Louboutin Beauty's new "Dragonflash" collection for Spring/Summer 2018 comes in three vibrant neon jewel hues for maximum impact.Maintain your good work with regular applications of a rich foot cream, such as the "Shea Butter Foot Cream" from French beauty giant L'Occitane. Containing 15% Shea Butter and and Lavender essential oil, it claims to to soften, relax and refresh the feet.