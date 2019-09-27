Sculptor Siddhartha Kararwal on Inspiration Behind the New iReel Awards Trophy
Siddhartha's latest venture saw him design a trophy for the News18 iReel Awards 2019 that honours individuals for their work in the web space.
Sculptor Siddhartha Kararwal.
Siddhartha Kararwal is an artist known for using everyday items like clothing, plastic and papers to send a message through his creations.
Using artwork as a medium, he has taken on issues like death of animals due to plastic and fake news among many others. His latest venture saw him design a trophy for the News18 iReel Awards 2019 that honours individuals for their work in the web space.
The award consisted of a variety of colors in the form of clay. He referred to it as his favorite element of the trophy. He says that clay is unpredictable and therefore whenever used, brings out something new each time.
Siddhartha said that the colorful clay represents the colorful bars of a static television and thus a perfect fit for the iReel Awards. A play button was also part of the trophy. This, he claimed, pointed out the transition of entertainment from television to digital.
Watch Siddhartha Kararwal explain his thought process here:
You can follow the artist's work here
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Spooky Video Shows Wheelchair Moving on its Own in Chandigarh Hospital
- Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Calls Relationship with Muskaan Kataria 'Biggest Mistake' of His Life
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV at Rs 84990 is a Killer Deal For a 55-inch TV
- Apple iPhone 11 Series Goes on Sale Today; Which One Will You Buy?
- US Military Warning, Shooting Victims' Plea: Why Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' is Being Labelled Dangerous