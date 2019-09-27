Sculptor Siddhartha Kararwal on Inspiration Behind the New iReel Awards Trophy

Siddhartha Kararwal is an artist known for using everyday items like clothing, plastic and papers to send a message through his creations.

Using artwork as a medium, he has taken on issues like death of animals due to plastic and fake news among many others. His latest venture saw him design a trophy for the News18 iReel Awards 2019 that honours individuals for their work in the web space.

The award consisted of a variety of colors in the form of clay. He referred to it as his favorite element of the trophy. He says that clay is unpredictable and therefore whenever used, brings out something new each time.

Siddhartha said that the colorful clay represents the colorful bars of a static television and thus a perfect fit for the iReel Awards. A play button was also part of the trophy. This, he claimed, pointed out the transition of entertainment from television to digital.

Watch Siddhartha Kararwal explain his thought process here:

You can follow the artist's work here

