Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sculptor Siddhartha Kararwal on Inspiration Behind the New iReel Awards Trophy

Siddhartha's latest venture saw him design a trophy for the News18 iReel Awards 2019 that honours individuals for their work in the web space.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sculptor Siddhartha Kararwal on Inspiration Behind the New iReel Awards Trophy
Sculptor Siddhartha Kararwal.
Loading...

Siddhartha Kararwal is an artist known for using everyday items like clothing, plastic and papers to send a message through his creations.

Using artwork as a medium, he has taken on issues like death of animals due to plastic and fake news among many others. His latest venture saw him design a trophy for the News18 iReel Awards 2019 that honours individuals for their work in the web space.

The award consisted of a variety of colors in the form of clay. He referred to it as his favorite element of the trophy. He says that clay is unpredictable and therefore whenever used, brings out something new each time.

Siddhartha said that the colorful clay represents the colorful bars of a static television and thus a perfect fit for the iReel Awards. A play button was also part of the trophy. This, he claimed, pointed out the transition of entertainment from television to digital.

Watch Siddhartha Kararwal explain his thought process here:

You can follow the artist's work here

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram