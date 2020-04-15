Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Searching for Breakfast Recipes? Here's How to Make Pancakes in Simple Steps

Pancakes are one of the widely loved and easiest to make dishes and they are a great breakfast option.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 15, 2020, 11:06 AM IST
(Photo: Reuters/Image for representation purpose.)

The best way to defeat the novel coronavirus is to stay at home and take all preventive measures. Being stuck at home can become a bit monotonous but there are many activities to keep yourself busy, and cooking is certainly a popular one.

Pancakes are one of the widely loved and easiest to make dishes. They are a great breakfast option.

Here a few steps following which you can have pancakes at home and enjoy your quarantine time.

Ingredients

· Milk (250 g)

· Eggs (2 or 3)

· All-purpose flour (250 g)

· Sugar (62 g)

· Baking powder (8 g)

Procedure

· Whisk dry and wet ingredients separately

· Take the eggs and milk in one container and whisk them. Melted unsalted butter can also be added

· In another container, mix in the dry ingredients of flour, sugar and baking powder

· Now, put wet ingredients into the dry mix and stir well

· Be careful, over stirring can result in flattened pancakes

· The consistency of the batter should have lumps before the frying process begins

· Heat a frying pan on medium heat. Grease the pan with vegetable oil or butter, or both · Once the pan is ready, scoop out a portion of the batter using a ladle and drop it on the pan

· Three or four pancakes can be fried together, depending on their size

· While they get ready, you can sprinkle chocolate chips or fruits or nuts of your choice on the pancakes

· Fry them till they turn golden brown. Flip once in a while when bubbles appear on the surface

· Once they aren’t doughy, take the pancakes out using a spatula on a plate

· Now, you can add honey and chocolate chips or fruits according to your liking

