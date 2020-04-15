Searching for Breakfast Recipes? Here's How to Make Pancakes in Simple Steps
Pancakes are one of the widely loved and easiest to make dishes and they are a great breakfast option.
(Photo: Reuters/Image for representation purpose.)
The best way to defeat the novel coronavirus is to stay at home and take all preventive measures. Being stuck at home can become a bit monotonous but there are many activities to keep yourself busy, and cooking is certainly a popular one.
Pancakes are one of the widely loved and easiest to make dishes. They are a great breakfast option.
Here a few steps following which you can have pancakes at home and enjoy your quarantine time.
Ingredients
· Milk (250 g)
· Eggs (2 or 3)
· All-purpose flour (250 g)
· Sugar (62 g)
· Baking powder (8 g)
Procedure
· Whisk dry and wet ingredients separately
· Take the eggs and milk in one container and whisk them. Melted unsalted butter can also be added
· In another container, mix in the dry ingredients of flour, sugar and baking powder
· Now, put wet ingredients into the dry mix and stir well
· Be careful, over stirring can result in flattened pancakes
· The consistency of the batter should have lumps before the frying process begins
· Heat a frying pan on medium heat. Grease the pan with vegetable oil or butter, or both · Once the pan is ready, scoop out a portion of the batter using a ladle and drop it on the pan
· Three or four pancakes can be fried together, depending on their size
· While they get ready, you can sprinkle chocolate chips or fruits or nuts of your choice on the pancakes
· Fry them till they turn golden brown. Flip once in a while when bubbles appear on the surface
· Once they aren’t doughy, take the pancakes out using a spatula on a plate
· Now, you can add honey and chocolate chips or fruits according to your liking
Follow @News18Movies for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MediaTek Benchmark Cheating: Here’s How it Affects You and Your Favourite Smartphones
- WWE Resumes Live Broadcasts from Florida After Gaining 'Essential Services' Status Amid Coronavirus
- Donald Trump Eager to 'Get Sports Back' Despite Coronavirus Crisis But League Chiefs Remain Wary
- Toyota Fortuner Epic, Epic Black Edition Revealed for South African Market, Gets Cosmetic Updates
- Quibi’s Shows Will be Available on Your TV Soon; That's Great News For 1.7 Million Users