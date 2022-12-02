Seasonal Herbs and Spices to Consume during Winter

During winter, we put so much effort into keeping our bodies warm and covered. However, many people often ignore taking care of the internal system, which is the actual support system for the body. And for that season herbs and spices can do magic. Experts suggest consuming seasonal herbs and spices has numerous benefits as these are rich in polyphenols and antioxidants. For centuries, these have been used for medicinal purposes, as flavouring agents, and to preserve food.

Here are herbs and spices you could intake to keep your body healthy this winter:

Anise

Anise is famous for its liquorice flavour, which comes from the anethole compound that is naturally found in high concentrations in anise oils used for multiple purposes of pharmaceuticals and medicines. It comes in different varieties, like seed, star, and fennel.

Anise can be consumed in paired fish and stews. Star anise is the main ingredient in Chinese 5 spice powder.

Cardamom

Cardamom comes from the same family as ginger, as it’s made from seeds of different plants. It plays a significant role in relieving oxidative stress by increasing the anti-inflammatory enzymes. Cardamom has many benefits linked to improved blood sugar and lipid markers. It also benefits gastrointestinal health.

Rosemary

Rosemary is famous for its fragrance which stimulates the brain to improve alertness. The herb’s delicious taste comes from the presence of carnosic acid, which is also responsible for improving cognitive function.

Turmeric

Every South Asian household is aware of the dozen health benefits that come from Turmeric. For centuries, turmeric milk (golden milk) has been used as a medicinal herb to promote healing. It’s a powerful antioxidant that neutralises free radicals and boosts the body’s enzymatic responses to free radicals.

Turmeric increases the serotonin in the brain, which makes you feel healthy and good.

Allspice

Allspice is obtained from dried berries of the Caribbean tropical tree, Pimenta dioica. It’s mostly used for seasoning meat and desserts.

Allspice is rich in polyphenols (anti-bacterial), anti-neuralgic, anti-hypotensive and analgesic properties. The compounds present in it offer protection against tumour growth.

