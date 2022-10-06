Seborrhoeic Keratosis: All You Need to Know About This Skin Tumour

Seborrhoeic Keratosis is a non-cancerous skin growth that is commonly seen in adult and elderly people. They are benign skin growth and often do not require treatment. This skin condition is neither bacterial or viral. They are also not contagious and do not spread. The growth looks waxy or scary and slightly raised. They appear usually on the face, neck, chest or back. However, it is also essential to know the difference between these lesions from other malignant skin tumours.

Causes

Age is an important factor for giving rise to this skin condition and it is more prevalent in those over 50 and frequently worsens in the advancing stage. Seborrhoeic Keratosis could also be hereditary. The skin condition can also develop in women in some cases due to hormonal changes during pregnancy and certain medicines could also trigger such skin growth.

Symptoms

Seborrhoeic Keratosis, which may appear as a flat or raised papule or plaque, skin coloured, light brown, dark brown, or black smooth, warty or waxy bump. It can appear in varying size and numbers.

Precaution

There is a method to completely prevent the development of Seborrheic Keratosis. However, applying sunscreen regularly helps.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Seborrheic Keratosis generally does not need treatment but it can be diagnosed with histopathology

and dermoscopy. It may be removed when there could be an indication of skin cancer or causes irritation regularly. The available treatments are cryotherapy, curettage or laser surgery.

Keywords:

Skin growth,Seborrhoeic keratosis, health experts, dermatologist,

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here