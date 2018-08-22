English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Second Hand Smoke Linked to Dry Cough Among Teenagers
The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, involved 7,389 non-smoking US teenagers without asthma.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Studio-Annika/ istock.com)
Loading...
New York: As little as one hour of exposure to tobacco smoke per week can increase the risk of having respiratory symptoms, such as shortness of breath and a dry cough at night among teenagers, warns a study.
"There is no safe level of second hand smoke exposure," said lead author of the study Ashley Merianos, Assistant Professor at the University of Cincinnati in the US.
"Even a small amount of exposure can lead to more emergency department visits and health problems for teens. That includes not just respiratory symptoms, but lower overall health," Merianos said.
The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, involved 7,389 non-smoking US teenagers without asthma.
The findings showed that teenagers exposed to just one hour of second hand smoke per week are 1.5 times more likely to find it harder to exercise and two times more likely to experience wheezing during or after exercise.
They are two times more likely to have a dry cough at night and and 1.5 times more likely to miss school due to illness.
"Healthcare providers or other health professionals can offer counselling to parents and other family members who smoke to help them quit smoking, and parents should be counselled on how to prevent and reduce their adolescent's second hand smoke exposure," Merianos said.
"Also, health professionals should educate teens on the dangers associated with tobacco use to prevent initiation," she added.
Also Watch
"There is no safe level of second hand smoke exposure," said lead author of the study Ashley Merianos, Assistant Professor at the University of Cincinnati in the US.
"Even a small amount of exposure can lead to more emergency department visits and health problems for teens. That includes not just respiratory symptoms, but lower overall health," Merianos said.
The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, involved 7,389 non-smoking US teenagers without asthma.
The findings showed that teenagers exposed to just one hour of second hand smoke per week are 1.5 times more likely to find it harder to exercise and two times more likely to experience wheezing during or after exercise.
They are two times more likely to have a dry cough at night and and 1.5 times more likely to miss school due to illness.
"Healthcare providers or other health professionals can offer counselling to parents and other family members who smoke to help them quit smoking, and parents should be counselled on how to prevent and reduce their adolescent's second hand smoke exposure," Merianos said.
"Also, health professionals should educate teens on the dangers associated with tobacco use to prevent initiation," she added.
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bengaluru FC Face Acid Test Against Altyn Asyr in AFC Cup Tie
- This Raksha Bandhan, Gujarat Shop is Selling Actual Gold Sweets for Rs 9000
- Nokia 6.1 Plus First Impressions Review: A Super Strong Challenge to Xiaomi's Mi A2
- Asian Games: Extra Toes Make Footwear a Concern for Indian Heptathlete Swapna Barman
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.19 Lakh, Gets New Petrol Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...