Security Beefed Up At Nanavati, Amitabh Bachchan's Two Homes As He And Abhishek Test Positive For Covid-19
Mumbai Police said on Sunday that the security outside Nanavati hospital and Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows has been beefed up to avoid gatherings after the actor along with his son Abhishek were tested positive for Covid-19.
Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachahan have been admitted after they tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.
Security has also been stepped up outside the megastar's two bungalows in Juhu area here, they said.
After the Bachchans on Saturday said they tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to hospital, some people tried to gather outside the medical facility located in Vile Parle (West), but they were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road, a police official said.
"We have beefed up security to avoid assembling of people outside the hospital. Other COVID-19 patients are also in the hospital, they should not face inconvenience. Our officers are outside the hospital and not allowing anyone to assemble," Santacruz police station's senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar said.
Additional security has also been deployed outside the actor's bungalows where people may assemble, an official from Juhu police station said.
While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.
