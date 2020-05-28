See Katrina Kaif’s Latest Cool Pic On A Hot Summer Day

Actress Katrina Kaif has shared a happy picture of herself on Instagram, where she can be seen on the terrace of her building. She is posing with a smile in a pair of dungarees, which she has paired with a white top.

In less than 3 hours of posting, her pic has got over 9 lakh likes. She has captioned the much loved photo with a yellow happy cat emoji.

The Dangal actress Fatima Sana Sheikh has commented on the photo. She has dropped in three heart eyes emojis.

Katrina had been sharing throwback pics on social media and recently had shared one of herself with her mom on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Captioning the cute picture, she wrote, “My mama .... all I loved to do was hug and dance with my mom... my strongest memory from Childhood is always hanging on to my mom’s waist.”

The Tiger Zinda Hain actress has kept her fan base occupied by sharing videos of her routine in the quarantine days. In one such video, the Bollywood beauty can be seen chopping some vegetables in the kitchen.

Katrina was last seen in 2019 Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is based on a South Korean movie named Ode to My Father.

The actress will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action flick Sooryavanshi. The multi starrer features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, and Javed Jaffery.

Initially, Sooryavanshi was planned to be released on May 22, but like most other Bollywood movies it has been postponed now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

