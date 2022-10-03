Seeds to Bananas: 5 Magnesium-Rich Foods That You Should Include In Your Diet

If you are feeling weak or have nausea, your body may be showing deficiency signs of magnesium. From regulating blood sugar levels to promoting bone health, magnesium is an extremely important mineral for our brain and body. Magnesium deficiency in the body may lead to numbness, tingling, muscle cramps, seizures, and coronary spasms among others. Hence, it is crucial to include magnesium-rich food in your daily intake.

These are some of the magnesium-rich food items you may include in your diet –

Dark Chocolate

As per a study, “Mineral essential elements for nutrition in different chocolate products” published in the National Library of Medicine, dark chocolates are an excellent source of magnesium. It is also a good source of iron, copper, manganese, and antioxidants and has prebiotic fibre for a healthy gut. Opt for dark chocolate with at least 70% or more cocoa solids. However, dark chocolate must be consumed in moderation.

Nuts

Nuts are extremely nutritious and healthy for the body. Almonds, cashews, and Brazil nuts are known to be rich in magnesium content. Add them as a garnish to your smoothies or desserts, or have them as a snack. Apart from magnesium, these nuts are also a good source of fibre and monounsaturated fat and may improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Seeds

Flax, chia, and pumpkin seeds have high nutritional value. These seeds are rich in magnesium and are known to protect your cells from free radicals and reduce cholesterol. These seeds are also a good source of iron, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Bananas

Bananas are known for their potassium content. As per a study, “The importance of potassium in managing hypertension”, bananas help in lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart diseases. Apart from their potassium content, bananas are also rich in magnesium.

Greens

Green leafy vegetables are low in calories and high in nutritional value. Including veggies in your diet can protect you from various health concerns like heart disease, and diabetes. Green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, and turnip greens are loaded with magnesium. They are also a good source of iron, manganese, and vitamins.

