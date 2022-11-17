Seek Winter Fashion Inspiration From The Fashion Queen, Malaika Arora

The key to slaying winter fashion is to layer it up. We shift from sneakers to boots, sweatshirts to cardigans or coats. But it also depends upon the place we are. For places like Mumbai, the winter is not too chilly. So, instead of choosing warm clothes, you can seek inspiration from Malaika Arora, who is known for her top-notch fashion. The actress has a flair for adding pizzazz to even the simplest of outfits.

Recently, the Anarkali Disco Chali star was spotted by the paparazzi at a luxurious restaurant in Mumbai. She bared her midriff as she was dressed in a brown bralette with a deep neckline. She sported a full-sleeved white blazer with lapel collars and paired it with high-waist wide-leg fitting ripped denim jeans. She accessorized herself with a statement gold-toned choker neckpiece, a brown handbag, a brown leather belt and deep brown heeled boots for a glam look. For the makeup, she opted for the nude palette.

Check out her looks here-

Malaika’s outfit is perfect for date night during the winter. You can also consider swapping the tube top with a high-neck sleeveless top, or a tank top inside.

Previously, when the actress was in London with her BFF, Kareena Kapoor Khan, she sported a layered look which was perfect for the chilly cold winter. She kept it simple by sporting a grey high-neck top, with matching grey pants. Malaika chose to layer herself with a stylish black overcoat that featured pockets. To seal her look, she opted for white sneakers and carried a black handbag.

You can opt for trenchcoats and thigh-high boots as well to keep yourself warm from the chilly winds. Winters are also the best time to accessorize your head, so opt for bold colour beanies. It will keep your ears protected and also elevate your look.

