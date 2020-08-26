Selena Gomez Creates Special Ice Cream Flavour Inspired by Collaboration with Blackpink
A famous ice cream brand in the US has come up with a special dessert inspired by the song collaboration between Selena Gomez and Blackpink.
Selena Gomez has collaborated with K-Pop girl band Blackpink on a track called 'Ice Cream', which will release later this week. They are celebrating the release of the song with some actual ice cream inspired by the song.
Ice cream brand Serendipity has come up with the new variant called Cookies & Cream Remix inspired by the upcoming collaboration. It is made with pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites and gobs of gooey fudge, reported Billboard.
In an Instagram video announcing the flavor, Gomez is seen eating it and explaining how it tastes delicious. She posted the video, writing, "I grew up going to the iconic @serendipity3nyc restaurant so I couldn’t be more excited to join the ownership team. In honor of the release of ICE CREAM with @blackpinkofficial , I created Cookies and Cream Remix… made with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to the girls!"
Selena also said in a press statement, "Growing up and loving the iconic Serendipity restaurant, I couldn't be more excited to become a partner in their expanding brand. For the Cookies & Cream remix, I wanted to put my own personal spin on this classic flavor by making it with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to my girls Blackpink and celebrate our new song 'Ice Cream'."
Cookies & Cream Remix will be available on the day of the release of the song 'Ice Cream' on August 28.
