Selena Gomez Opens Up About Body Shaming and Battle With Lupus, 'It Really Messed Me Up'

Selena Gomez has often been vocal about her battle with Lupus. The singer has been struggling with the autoimmune disease for a long time now and in 2017 she had to undergo a kidney transplant. The 25-year-old recently opened up about how her issues led to weight fluctuations, making her extremely conscious of her body image.

Speaking to best friend and host Raquelle Stevens in an episode of Giving Back Generation, Selena said that the criticism she faced for gaining weight really messed her up. "I experienced (body shaming) with my weight fluctuation for the first time. I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” the singer shared.

The singer said that the criticism and body shaming urged her to take her hiatus from social media in 2018. However, Selena says that now the comments don’t bother her as much. Talking about the same, she said, "I'm very happy with living my life and being present. Because that's it. Similar to me posting a photo and walking away; for me that's it. I will do a red carpet, I will do whatever; I don't need to see it; I participated; I felt wonderful and that's where the extent of it is. I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say."

"But I get it, I look at other people's pages or I used to and I'd be like, 'Okay, I need to fix myself,’” she added. She also said that she wishes more pop stars and strong women wouldn’t chase an image for the sake of the society.

Selena Gomez recently released two back to back tracks, Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now.

