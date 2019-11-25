Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift Lead Red Carpet Style at 2019 American Music Awards

At the 2019 American Music Awards held Sunday night, celebrities didn't hold back with their red carpet style. The annual ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Ciara, the event was full of show stopping looks and performances.

Check out the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet fashion below:

Selena Gomez

Selena walked the red carpet wearing neon green head to toe. The singer's strapless mini dress matched with her neon pumps. She completed her look with sparking jewellery.

Dua Lipa The singer chose a U-neck strapless long pink dress. The outfit was detailed with a black bow and matching footwear. Hair tied back and dark green stone necklace completed her look for the gala event.

Pink is DEF @dualipa's color #AMAs

Lil Nas X

Like Selena, Lil Nas X also opted for a neon green outfit. He wore a neon green suit with a zebra print shirt underneath and matched it with square shape chunky shoes.



Your 2019 #AMAs winner for Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop is @lilnasx and @billyraycyrus!



Carrie Underwood

Carrie followed the red carpet trend and wore a sparkly purple gown with a thigh high split. Hair left open and straight, she opted for gold ankle strap sandals to show off her leg.

@carrieunderwood looking as gorgeous as ever! #AMAs

Billy Porter

Billy, who is tagged as the most risk taking style star, arrived at the annual event wearing a dramatic white gown with a cape jacket. For shoes, he wore black and white pointed toe wingtips. Not just this, he also complimented his look with a white hat and black sunglasses.



Tonight's @thombrowneny Men's Runway S | S 2020 @amas lewk. I'm wearing hints of red, white and blue because I'm an American and this is what we look like. #AmericanMusicAwards #AMA's @gettyentertainment Styling @sammyratelle Grooming @simonegrooming Look @ThomBrowneNY Hat @stephenjonesmillinery Ring @oscarheyman



Taylor Swift

The Lover hit maker arrived at the event walking in a sparkly green dress paired with long black boots. She completed her look with black jewellery.



The Artist of the Decade is here. #TaylorOnAMAs ✨



Camila Cabello

Camila chose a nude shade strapless net gown for the gala event. She opted for a long side braid and for footwear she wore sparkly nude ankle strap sandals.

Shawn Mendes

The pop star looked dapper walking the red carpet in a purple suit paired with black shoes. The purple jacket had blue lapels which broke the monotone of his outflit.



We couldn't pick just one @shawnmendes photo so here's all of them. 🔥 #AMAs



