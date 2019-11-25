Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift Lead Red Carpet Style at 2019 American Music Awards
Take a look at what the stars wore to the red carpet of the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night.
credits - AMAS instagram
At the 2019 American Music Awards held Sunday night, celebrities didn't hold back with their red carpet style. The annual ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Ciara, the event was full of show stopping looks and performances.
Check out the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet fashion below:
Selena Gomez
Selena walked the red carpet wearing neon green head to toe. The singer's strapless mini dress matched with her neon pumps. She completed her look with sparking jewellery.
Dua Lipa The singer chose a U-neck strapless long pink dress. The outfit was detailed with a black bow and matching footwear. Hair tied back and dark green stone necklace completed her look for the gala event.
Lil Nas X
Like Selena, Lil Nas X also opted for a neon green outfit. He wore a neon green suit with a zebra print shirt underneath and matched it with square shape chunky shoes.
Your 2019 #AMAs winner for Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop is @lilnasx and @billyraycyrus!
Carrie Underwood
Carrie followed the red carpet trend and wore a sparkly purple gown with a thigh high split. Hair left open and straight, she opted for gold ankle strap sandals to show off her leg.
Billy Porter
Billy, who is tagged as the most risk taking style star, arrived at the annual event wearing a dramatic white gown with a cape jacket. For shoes, he wore black and white pointed toe wingtips. Not just this, he also complimented his look with a white hat and black sunglasses.
Taylor Swift
The Lover hit maker arrived at the event walking in a sparkly green dress paired with long black boots. She completed her look with black jewellery.
Camila Cabello
Camila chose a nude shade strapless net gown for the gala event. She opted for a long side braid and for footwear she wore sparkly nude ankle strap sandals.
Shawn Mendes
The pop star looked dapper walking the red carpet in a purple suit paired with black shoes. The purple jacket had blue lapels which broke the monotone of his outflit.
