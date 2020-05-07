Selena Gomez To Host A 10-Episode Series Of A Quarantine Cooking Show

Pop star Selena Gomez is set to host a quarantine cooking show, where she will dish out a few treats.

The singer-actress will headline the cooking series, where she will be putting her culinary skills to test with the help of a different master chef in each episode. The singer will also serve as executive producer on the show for streaming platform HBO Max, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The 10-episode series is inspired by Gomez's kitchen adventures during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef," said Gomez, adding: "I definitely don't have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen."

In each episode, Gomez will be joined remotely by a different master chef. They will then take on all types of cuisine, share tips, and tricks. The episodes will also highlight a food-related charity.

Gomez will executive produce via her July Moon Productions, along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman of Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation.

HBO Max is set to launch on May 27. It will feature many originals, and come with a wide library including Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, and The Sopranos.

