Selena Gomez's Latest Insta Post for Best Friends is Absolutely Heartwarming

Singer and former Disney star Selena Gomez recently surprised her fans with two singles, Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now. The singer teased the first track for a few days prior to its release on Instagram, by posting adorable baby pictures of herself, and the second track was a total surprise for her fans. Lose You To Love Me saw the singer at her vulnerable best, whereas Look at Her Now is a celebration of bouncing back from heartbreak.

Post the successful reception of her two tracks, the singer took to Instagram to post an adorable picture with her best friends. The polaroid sees Selena posing with her friends Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens and Courteney Lopez. "Getting to celebrate this chapter with my friends means so much to me,” the singer wrote in the caption.

Check it out:

Raquelle Stevens also posted the picture which got a like from Justin Beiber's wife Hailey Baldwin. Selena also recently defended her fans by asking them not to put other women down after fans started trolling her and Selena's ex Justin Bieber.

In a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show, Gomez admitted that she has been “super-single" for two years now. The singer who broke up with Justin Bieber admitted, "I want it to be real and I don't want it to be codependent or messy or lack of communication. I think you know when you get older, you find people that are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”

