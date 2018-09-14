Self-care, Eating Clean is the Secret to Looking Good: Zoe Kravitz

Actress Zoe Kravitz believes that if you are not looking after your body, putting on a full face of make-up "can only do so much"."If you're not eating well or drinking enough water, or getting enough sleep, make-up can only do so much for you. It has to start with taking care of your body first," Kravitz told Elle magazine.The "Big Little Lies" star says that she does not always adhere to her own advice, and struggles to hydrate enough throughout the day, reports femalefirst.co.uk."Trying to drink enough water is such a huge thing. I really don't. Sometimes I realise it's five o'clock and I have had the tiniest glass of water. I try to go to the gym or at least walk and move my body around," she said.The "Divergent" actress also emphasised the importance of a balanced nutritional diet in order to look your best - but revealed she still allow herself a treat from time to time.She said: "I try eating well - making sure you are eating greens or steamed veggies, or stuff that doesn't have a lot of oil or chemicals. But if you want to go to McDonald's every once in a while, do it! But it's about clean food that has not been processed."