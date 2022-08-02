Self-Help Tips to Fight Against Metastatic Breast Cancer

There are as many breast cancer tales as there are breast cancer patients. There is no one correct method to recover, feel better, cope, or improve one’s life. What appears to be vital is that you spend some time studying methods of mending and feeling better.

If you’ve been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer (MBC), one of the most essential things you can do is take care of yourself. Support from loved ones is crucial but being kind to yourself is just as important to managing the disease and living a decent life. Self-care is different for everyone, but here are a few things that can help you every day.

Prioritise Yourself

Cancer treatment can cause various side effects ranging from hair fall to anaemia. You will need to always put yourself first. Keep taking care of your hair when you want to. Chemo has various negative effects on your body and it may negatively affect your self-image, which is why it is important to keep giving yourself time.

Invest in a housekeeper or cleaning service, as you may not have the energy levels to clean your house all the time.

Learn Your Limitations

According to Healthline, patients often find it difficult to do daily jobs that they didn’t even need to pay any mind to. Learn what you can do and for how long. You may want to hang out with friends and have a lunch and shopping day. People going to cancer therapy have depleted energy reserves. Know how much you can do in one day and plan your day accordingly.

Hobbies

With depleting energy levels, you may also find yourself having mental health issues. Hobbies are a great way of getting your mind off things when you are feeling low. Finding yourself something to do to occupy your mind will be a great asset in your fight against cancer.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here